Evelo Biosciences Says Experimental EDP1815 To Include In TACTIC-E COVID-19 Trial

(RTTNews) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced Monday that experimental therapy EDP1815 will be included in the TACTIC-E COVID-19 clinical trial.

The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of two experimental therapies with potential to prevent and treat life-threatening complications associated with COVID-19 in hospitalized patients at early stages of the disease.

The trial is sponsored by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The trial's lead investigator Joseph Cheriyan said, "We have opted to investigate EDP1815 in this trial given the tolerability and the modulation of multiple inflammatory pathways observed in a Phase 1b clinical trial for psoriasis."

The TACTIC-E trial will collect high quality data that can be used by partner pharmaceutical companies to potentially seek approvals for widespread international use.

Interim data from the trial are anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2020.

If the Phase 2/3 data are positive, Evelo plans to engage in discussions with global regulatory agencies to determine if the data support registration.

If EDP1815 is approved for the treatment of COVID-19, the company hopes to rapidly scale its manufacturing to supply the drug at a reasonable cost. The company would also investigate EDP1815 as a potential therapy for other diseases, such as influenza, in which cytokine storm and hyperinflammation play a role.

