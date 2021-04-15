Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evelo Biosciences

The Independent Chairman David Epstein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$7.16 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.15), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

David Epstein bought a total of 17.70k shares over the year at an average price of US$5.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EVLO Insider Trading Volume April 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Evelo Biosciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.7m worth of Evelo Biosciences stock, about 0.5% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Evelo Biosciences Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Evelo Biosciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Evelo Biosciences stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Evelo Biosciences (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

