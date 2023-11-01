Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Price Target Increased by 53.85% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 53.85% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,381.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evelo Biosciences. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 90.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVLO is 0.00%, a decrease of 63.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.61% to 319K shares. The put/call ratio of EVLO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 294K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mayo Clinic holds 23K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 2,022.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

IBBQ - Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 78.58% over the last quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

