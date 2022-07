(RTTNews) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) said on Monday that it has appointed Marella Thorell as chief financial officer with effect from September 1.

Thorell has over 25 years of finance and operations experience. She most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

