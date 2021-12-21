Eve To Supply 100 EVTOL Aircraft To SkyWest

(RTTNews) - Eve Air Mobility, a company focused on global urban air mobility ecosystem, and aircraft leasing company SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), on Tuesday jointly said that they struck a deal for SkyWest to purchase 100 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or eVTOL, from Eve.

In addition, the partnership will focus on developing a network of deployment throughout the U.S.

Chip Childs, SkyWest CEO, commented: "We believe Eve's 100% electric eVTOL aircraft will provide the benefits of zero carbon emissions, enhanced urban quality of life, and increased connectivity. Together through this partnership, Eve, Embraer, and SkyWest will help propel sustainable aviation forward."

SkyWest and Eve also intend to develop a portfolio of services-based capabilities to optimize eVTOL performance in key early adopter cities that will be prioritized for initial Urban Air Mobility operations, the companies said in a statement.

