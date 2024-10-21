News & Insights

EVe Mobility Acquisition announces continues listing on NYSE following extension

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

EVe Mobility Acquisition (EVE) announced that on October 16, the company received a written late extension request acceptance letter from the NYSE because it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American. Specifically, the company has not met the requirements set forth in Sections 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to its delayed filings of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31 and June 30. In compliance with Sections 402 and 1009(e) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the company is issuing this press release to inform its shareholders that its listing is being continued under an extension, with a targeted completion date of December 14.

