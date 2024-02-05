Eve Idusuyi: Leveraging Technology to Redefine Global Trust

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Eve Idusuyi, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Creditcliq. Let’s learn what’s happening at Creditcliq and how Eve is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for joining me, Eve! Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Creditcliq?

Eve: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! We are CreditCliq—we are building a clique of the most trustworthy and creditworthy people on the planet. We are on the journey of leveraging technology to redefine global trust, and we commence our mission in the heart of Africa.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Eve: Two years ago my Angel, Eniola, and I started a side project called Crowdfund Your Fees. Our goal was to help our international student friends get access to student loans through fractional lending with as little as $25 from their communities. Along the way, lenders asked how they would get their money back. This challenge sparked the creation of Creditcliq—a platform of trust that allows users to see their credit score, build credit, and give our most creditworthy and trustworthy users their first financial product. I am dedicated to globally assisting family and friends in redefining their trust, scaling productive credit across emerging economies, and fostering prosperity.

Spiffy: How would you say that your organization is working towards a more equitable world?

Eve: Creditcliq is dedicated to building a fair world by tackling the challenge of measuring trust both domestically and globally. Recognizing disparities in trust within communities in the United States, we are committed to addressing the question of how trust can be equalized among diverse individuals—leveling the playing field. Moreover, our attention is drawn to the issue of individuals losing credibility when relocating to a new country, where their past behavior is unknown. This leads us to the second question; how can we transfer trust globally with individuals? Through our technology, we envision providing solutions to these questions, paving the way for a more just and equitable global community.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your audience/community?

Eve: Creditcliq introduced its inaugural product in late May 2023, followed by the launch of Creditcliq 2.0 in November 2023. With over 9,000 users in our growing database, we're thrilled about the impact on our clique community. In Nigeria, many were unaware of their access to financial profiles and credit scores due to the complex banking infrastructure that obscured financial knowledge. Creditcliq dismantles these barriers, offering a transparent system that empowers users to comprehend their finances and access global financial products.

Spiffy: Please share an experience when you faced failure and didn’t give up. What did you learn from it?

Eve: My sister's constant advice to embrace failure daily and fail fast has become my guiding principle in everything I undertake. I started Crowdfund Your Fees with Angel and Eniola. Our goal was to help our international student friends get access to student loans through fractional lending with as little as $25 from their communities. The challenges sparked the creation of Creditcliq—the invaluable lesson learned is to remain committed to solving a problem while avoiding excessive attachment to a specific solution. It's essential to stay open to personal growth during these times of exploration.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Eve—it’s been an honor!

Eve Idusuyi, co-founder and COO at Creditcliq, channels her enthusiasm for technology into finance. Beyond business, Eve is driven by a passion to bridge educational gaps. Her commitment extends to advocating for women in technology and finance, as reflected in her founding roles at 34 Colors and Santa Clara Women In Investment. (Nominated by Josef Scarantino of Hubspot Ventures. First published on the Ladderworks website on February 5, 2024.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the interviewee and do not necessarily reflect those of Ladderworks LLC.

© 2023 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Daniela Vega. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Launchpad: Creative Entrepreneurship Workshops for K-3 Kids and their caregivers here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.