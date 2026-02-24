Eve Holding, Inc. - Equity Warrant (EVEX.WS) Price Target Increased by 19.82% to 1.00

The average one-year price target for Eve Holding, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:EVEX.WS) has been revised to $1.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.82% from the prior estimate of $0.84 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.72 to a high of $1.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 167.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX.WS is 0.11%, an increase of 76.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.19% to 9,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gts Securities holds 4,174K shares.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 4,110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 484K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 289K shares. No change in the last quarter.

