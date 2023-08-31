Eve Holding (EVEX) Price Target Increased by 12.88% to 10.51

The average one-year price target for Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) has been revised to 10.51 / share. This is an increase of 12.88% from the prior estimate of 9.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.39% from the latest reported closing price of 7.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 417.87% to 1,945K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 173K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 163K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 122K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.