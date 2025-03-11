EVE HOLDING Earnings Results: $EVEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVE HOLDING ($EVEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EVEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EVE HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of EVE HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,125,195 shares (+64.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,121,060
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 500,000 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,720,000
- STATE STREET CORP added 311,927 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,696,882
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 246,863 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,342,934
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 239,023 shares (+927.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,300,285
- UBS GROUP AG added 203,584 shares (+1424.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,107,496
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 198,627 shares (+89.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,080,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.