Eve Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eve Holding Inc (Symbol: EVEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.64, changing hands as low as $4.34 per share. Eve Holding Inc shares are currently trading down about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVEX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.33 per share, with $7.6989 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.51.

