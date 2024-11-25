EVE Health Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support

EVE Health Group Limited (AU:EVE) has released an update.

EVE Health Group Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. With a focus on health, nutrition, and wellness, EVE continues to expand its presence in key markets across the globe. This positive outcome reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

