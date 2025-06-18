Eve Air Mobility Signs LOI With Future Flight Global For Up To 54 EVTOL Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Eve Air Mobility, trading as Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX), on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Future Flight Global for up to 54 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing or eVTOL aircraft.

With the collaboration, Future Flight Global aims to offer sustainable urban air travel in high-demand markets of Brazil and the United States.

The companies expect to deploy these aircraft in Brazil and additional high-demand markets worldwide in the near future.

eVTOL aircraft can significantly cut travel times and help reduce traffic in large cities.

Eve Air Mobility, with an advanced eVTOL project, said the letter of intent strengthens its backlog list of agreements, which includes global carriers to regional airlines, and urban transportation-focused entities such as Future Flight Global.

The announcement comes after Eve released its first Global Market Outlook, which outlines expected growth and demand in the urban air mobility sector over the next 20 years.

The partnership between Eve and Future Flight Global is expected to reflect the broader industry growth highlighted in the Global Market Outlook.

On Tuesday, Eve closed trading 6.90% lesser at $5.40 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours trading, Eve traded 3.70% higher at $5.60.

