EVCM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EverCommerce Inc (Symbol: EVCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.59, changing hands as high as $10.68 per share. EverCommerce Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVCM's low point in its 52 week range is $6.21 per share, with $13.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.72.

