EVBG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.08, changing hands as high as $81.09 per share. Everbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVBG's low point in its 52 week range is $52 per share, with $104.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.42.

