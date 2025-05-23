Evaxion A/S to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on May 27, 2025

Evaxion A/S will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 27, followed by a public conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Evaxion A/S, a clinical-stage TechBio company focused on AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, is set to provide a business update and announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 27, 2025, before the Nasdaq market opens. The company's Executive Management will host a conference call and webcast at 14:30 CET/08:30 EST to present these results and engage with attendees. Interested participants can register in advance for the call or access the webcast via the provided links. Evaxion specializes in developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections through its unique AI platform, and is dedicated to improving patient outcomes with new targeted treatments.

Potential Positives

Evaxion A/S is poised to provide a business update along with its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.



The upcoming conference call and webcast reflect Evaxion's commitment to open communication, allowing the public and investors to ask questions directly, which can enhance investor relations.



Evaxion's focus on AI-Immunology™ positions the company at the forefront of innovation in vaccine development, addressing high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases.



The announcement highlights Evaxion's proprietary technology and clinical-stage pipelines, potentially attracting interest from investors and collaborators in the biotech sector.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the company's financial condition and need for additional capital, indicating possible cash flow issues.

Dependence on third parties for clinical testing and product manufacturing, which introduces risks in execution and accountability.

High level of uncertainty surrounding the success of product development activities and market acceptance of its candidates, highlighting a lack of guaranteed outcomes.

FAQ

When is Evaxion's first quarter 2025 financial results announcement?

Evaxion's financial results will be announced on May 27, 2025, before the opening of Nasdaq CM.

How can I join the conference call for the business update?

You can join the conference call by registering in advance to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN code.

Is the Evaxion conference call open to the public?

Yes, the conference call is free and open to the public, and participation is encouraged.

What is AI-Immunology™?

AI-Immunology™ is Evaxion's proprietary platform that utilizes AI to decode the human immune system for vaccine development.

Where can I find more information about Evaxion's vaccine pipeline?

More information about Evaxion and its vaccine pipeline is available on the company's official website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $EVAX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 23, 2025 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, will provide a business update and report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, before opening of the Nasdaq CM.





Evaxion’s Executive Management will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 CET/08:30 EST, presenting the update and results as well as taking questions. This event is free, open to the public and encouraged.





To join the conference call, listen to the presentation and ask verbal questions, please register in advance via



this link



to receive the dial-in telephone numbers and a unique PIN code. The call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event.





To join the webcast, please click on



this link



. The webcast recording will be available on our website shortly after the event.







Contact information







Evaxion A/S





Mads Kronborg





Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication





+45 53 54 82 96







mak@evaxion.ai









About EVAXION







Evaxion A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please



visit our website



.







Forward-looking statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from other significant geopolitical and macro-economic events; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at





www.sec.gov





. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.