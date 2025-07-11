Evaxion A/S Finalizes €3.5 Million Debt-to-Equity Conversion Agreement with the European Investment Bank

Evaxion finalizes a €3.5 million debt settlement with EIB, converting debt to equity, enhancing financial flexibility and cash flow.

Quiver AI Summary

Evaxion A/S has reached a debt settlement agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to convert €3.5 million of its €7 million loan into equity through the purchase of ordinary warrants priced at $4.87, reflecting a premium of 89% over the recent share price. This transaction immediately boosts Evaxion's equity by approximately $4.1 million (€3.5 million) while significantly reducing its overall liabilities and simplifying its balance sheet. The agreement enhances the company's financial flexibility and cash flow. Evaxion's CFO, Thomas F. Schmidt, expressed gratitude to the EIB for their support and constructive negotiations, highlighting the deal's positive impact on the company’s financial management.

Potential Positives

Evaxion has finalized a debt settlement agreement that converts €3.5 million of its €7 million loan into equity, immediately increasing its equity by $4.1 million.

The agreement simplifies Evaxion’s balance sheet and substantially reduces its overall liabilities, enhancing financial flexibility and improving cash flow.

The warrants purchased by the European Investment Bank are at a premium of 89% to the share price, indicating confidence in Evaxion’s valuation and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The conversion of debt to equity may indicate that the company is facing financial difficulties, necessitating such measures to improve its balance sheet.

The premium of 89% on the warrants might reflect underlying concerns about the company's stock performance and market confidence.

The reliance on debt restructuring to improve financial flexibility could signal to investors that the company may not be in a strong enough position to manage its liabilities independently.

FAQ

What is the debt agreement between Evaxion and EIB?

Evaxion and the EIB finalized a €3.5 million debt settlement agreement to convert part of a loan into equity through warrants.

How does the agreement affect Evaxion's financial position?

The agreement increases Evaxion's equity by $4.1 million and reduces overall liabilities, enhancing financial flexibility and cash flow.

What is the price of the warrants purchased by EIB?

The EIB will purchase the warrants at a price of $4.87, representing an 89% premium over the previous day’s share price.

Who is the CFO of Evaxion, and what did they say about the agreement?

Thomas F. Schmidt is the CFO of Evaxion, and he expressed satisfaction with the favorable terms and improved cash flow from the agreement.

What does Evaxion specialize in?

Evaxion specializes in AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, focusing on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 11, 2025 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion"), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, has finalized its agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to convert debt into equity.





EIB will convert €3.5 million of its €7 million loan to Evaxion into equity via a purchase of ordinary Evaxion warrants at a price of $4.87, corresponding to a premium of 89% to the share price by market close yesterday. The agreement immediately increases Evaxion’s equity by $4.1 million (€3.5 million), bolstering Evaxion’s capital structure. Further, it substantially reduces Evaxion’s overall liabilities, simplifies its balance sheet and improves its financial flexibility and cash flow.





“We are delighted to finalize the agreement with the EIB on favourable terms for Evaxion and our shareholders. I would like to thank the EIB for their support and very constructive approach in the negotiations. The agreement further simplifies our balance sheet and improves our cash flow, which is an important element in the financial management of the company,” says Thomas F. Schmidt, CFO of Evaxion.







About Evaxion







Evaxion is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please



visit our website



.







