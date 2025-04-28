Markets
EVAX

Evaxion Reports Positive Data For Vaccine Candidate EVX-01

April 28, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) announced new data underscoring the ability of cancer vaccine EVX-01 to drive a targeted and robust immune response. The data demonstrated that 80% of EVX-01 vaccine targets triggered a tumor-specific immune response. EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine currently being evaluated as a treatment for advanced melanoma.

The company noted that the phase 2 trial investigated EVX-01 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma. The trial previously yielded strong interim one-year clinical data and remains on track for readout of two-year clinical data in the second half of 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.