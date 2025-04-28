Evaxion Reports Positive Data For Vaccine Candidate EVX-01

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) announced new data underscoring the ability of cancer vaccine EVX-01 to drive a targeted and robust immune response. The data demonstrated that 80% of EVX-01 vaccine targets triggered a tumor-specific immune response. EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine currently being evaluated as a treatment for advanced melanoma.

The company noted that the phase 2 trial investigated EVX-01 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma. The trial previously yielded strong interim one-year clinical data and remains on track for readout of two-year clinical data in the second half of 2025.

