BioTech
EVAX

Evaxion Presents New Preclinical Data For The Cytomegalovirus Vaccine Program EVX-V1; Stock Up

July 13, 2026 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evaxion A/S (EVAX), a clinical-stage TechBio company, presented new data supporting the multi-component concept of its investigational cytomegalovirus vaccine program EVX-V1.

EVX-V1 is a multi-component cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate combining AI-discovered antigens with AI-optimized versions of established CMV vaccine antigens. Through this combination, EVX-V1 targets the virus from multiple, complementary angles.

The new preclinical data demonstrate that T-cell epitopes have the potential to improve control of acute infection, latency, and reactivation in CMV-infected mice.

Notably, the findings support previous preclinical results that B-cell antigens significantly reduce viral infection and that optimised known structural B-cell antigens mediate superior viral neutralisation, said Evaxion.

Data were presented at a poster session at the International Herpesvirus Workshop (IHW) 2026, held in Montreal, Canada.

According to the company, CMV infects approximately 60% to 70% of adults in developed countries, nearly 100% of adults in developing economies and about 1 in 200 babies is born with congenital CMV infection.

CMV treatment market size was valued at $474.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to register an annual growth (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2024 and 2032.

As of March 31, 2026, Evaxion's cash and cash equivalents totalled $18.4 million, providing a cash runway expected to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

EVAX has traded between $2.45 and $12.15 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (10-07-2026) trading at $3.17, down 1.25%.

In after-hours trading, EVAX is up 4.47% to $3.32.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.