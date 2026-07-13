Evaxion Presents New Preclinical Data For The Cytomegalovirus Vaccine Program EVX-V1; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Evaxion A/S (EVAX), a clinical-stage TechBio company, presented new data supporting the multi-component concept of its investigational cytomegalovirus vaccine program EVX-V1.

EVX-V1 is a multi-component cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate combining AI-discovered antigens with AI-optimized versions of established CMV vaccine antigens. Through this combination, EVX-V1 targets the virus from multiple, complementary angles.

The new preclinical data demonstrate that T-cell epitopes have the potential to improve control of acute infection, latency, and reactivation in CMV-infected mice.

Notably, the findings support previous preclinical results that B-cell antigens significantly reduce viral infection and that optimised known structural B-cell antigens mediate superior viral neutralisation, said Evaxion.

Data were presented at a poster session at the International Herpesvirus Workshop (IHW) 2026, held in Montreal, Canada.

According to the company, CMV infects approximately 60% to 70% of adults in developed countries, nearly 100% of adults in developing economies and about 1 in 200 babies is born with congenital CMV infection.

CMV treatment market size was valued at $474.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to register an annual growth (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2024 and 2032.

As of March 31, 2026, Evaxion's cash and cash equivalents totalled $18.4 million, providing a cash runway expected to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

EVAX has traded between $2.45 and $12.15 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (10-07-2026) trading at $3.17, down 1.25%.

In after-hours trading, EVAX is up 4.47% to $3.32.

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