Evaxion To Present Dual Cancer Vaccine Updates At AACR 2026

(RTTNews) - Evaxion A/S (EVAX) announced new Phase 2 trial of EVX-01, a personalized cancer vaccine for advanced melanoma, showing that the therapy achieved an 86% success rate in triggering tumor-specific immune responses.

The findings will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego on April 22, 2026, underscoring the growing role of artificial intelligence in oncology drug development.

The two-year analysis confirmed that EVX-01 generated durable immune responses, including strong de novo T-cell activity, which may enhance tumor-killing potential. The vaccine was tested in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), and earlier readouts showed a 75% objective response rate at two years. Updated three-year data are expected later in 2026.

Evaxion's proprietary AI-Immunology platform was central to these results, enabling the precise selection of vaccine targets with unprecedented accuracy. Chief Scientific officer Bigitte Rønø emphasized that the findings validate the platform as a powerful tool for developing transformational cancer treatments. She noted that the ability to consistently predict effective vaccine targets could accelerate the design of therapies across multiple cancer types.

In a separate announcement, Evaxion reported progress in applying its AI-Immunology platform to glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive and deadly brain cancers. Preclinical findings demonstrated that the platform successfully designed personalized vaccines capable of generating immune responses against glioblastoma targets. These data will also be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting on April 22, 2026, underscoring the scalability of Evaxion's technology beyond melanoma.

Glioblastoma remains a disease with limited treatment options and poor survival rates, making the ability to tailor vaccines a potentially significant advance. Evaxion stated that this program highlights the scalability of its AI-driven approach, extending beyond melanoma into indications where traditional therapies have failed to deliver meaningful outcomes.

EVAX has traded between $1.25 and $12.15 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (April 17, 2026) at $4.45, up 7.49%. During afterhours trading the stock rose further to $4.60, up 3.37%.

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