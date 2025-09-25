Markets
EVAX

Evaxion Out-licenses Vaccine Candidate EVX-B3 To Merck & Co.

September 25, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TechBio company Evaxion A/S (EVAX) announced Thursday it has out-licensed its vaccine candidate EVX-B3 to Merck & Co., Inc. or MSD (MRK), as per the option and license agreement entered between the two companies in September 2024.

Evaxion will receive a cash payment of $7.5 million and will be eligible for future development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $592 million, as well as royalties on net sales. MSD will assume full responsibility and carry all costs for the further development of the EVX-B3 vaccine.

EVX-B3, currently in preclinical development, aims to address a serious global medical issue, targeting a pathogen associated with repeated infections, increasing incidence and often serious medical complications, and for which no vaccines are currently available.

Identified with Evaxion's AI-Immunology platform, EVX-B3 showcases the platform's unique ability to uncover novel targets that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

The cash payment of $7.5 million extends Evaxion's cash runway into the first half of 2027.

EVX-B3 was discovered and developed in a collaboration between Evaxion and MSD originally established in September 2023. A year later, the collaboration was expanded through the option and license agreement also covering EVX-B2, a preclinical vaccine candidate against Gonorrhea.

Evaxion and MSD have agreed to extend the evaluation period for EVX-B2 as an amendment to the option and license agreement. The extension follows an expansion of the initial evaluation plan encompassing further experiments. Consequently, a decision on potential in-licensing of EVX-B2 by MSD is now expected in the first half of 2026.

Should MSD exercise the option on EVX-B2, Evaxion will receive a cash payment of $2.5 million and be eligible for future development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $592 million as well as royalties on sales as for EVX-B3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.