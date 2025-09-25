Evaxion Out-licenses Vaccine Candidate EVX-B3 To Merck & Co.

(RTTNews) - TechBio company Evaxion A/S (EVAX) announced Thursday it has out-licensed its vaccine candidate EVX-B3 to Merck & Co., Inc. or MSD (MRK), as per the option and license agreement entered between the two companies in September 2024.

Evaxion will receive a cash payment of $7.5 million and will be eligible for future development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $592 million, as well as royalties on net sales. MSD will assume full responsibility and carry all costs for the further development of the EVX-B3 vaccine.

EVX-B3, currently in preclinical development, aims to address a serious global medical issue, targeting a pathogen associated with repeated infections, increasing incidence and often serious medical complications, and for which no vaccines are currently available.

Identified with Evaxion's AI-Immunology platform, EVX-B3 showcases the platform's unique ability to uncover novel targets that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

The cash payment of $7.5 million extends Evaxion's cash runway into the first half of 2027.

EVX-B3 was discovered and developed in a collaboration between Evaxion and MSD originally established in September 2023. A year later, the collaboration was expanded through the option and license agreement also covering EVX-B2, a preclinical vaccine candidate against Gonorrhea.

Evaxion and MSD have agreed to extend the evaluation period for EVX-B2 as an amendment to the option and license agreement. The extension follows an expansion of the initial evaluation plan encompassing further experiments. Consequently, a decision on potential in-licensing of EVX-B2 by MSD is now expected in the first half of 2026.

Should MSD exercise the option on EVX-B2, Evaxion will receive a cash payment of $2.5 million and be eligible for future development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $592 million as well as royalties on sales as for EVX-B3.

