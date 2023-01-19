Markets
Evaxion Gets Fast-track Designation For EVX-01 Cancer Vaccine Candidate

January 19, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Thursday announced that the U.S. FDA has granted fast-track designation to its personalized cancer vaccine candidate EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA.

The fast-track designation will help expedite the FDA's review of innovative, new drugs that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

EVX-01 is a peptide-based cancer immunotherapy and a unique drug is generated for each patient based on gene analysis of their tumors and on matching with their immune system. This process is made possible by the Company's proprietary AI platform, PIONEER.

The company said the ongoing Phase 2b study is conducted at clinical sites across the United States, Europe, and Australia in collaboration with Merck.

On December 22, the FDA has approved EVX-01 for Phase 2b trial.

