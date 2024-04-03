Evaxion (EVAX) Up on Upbeat Preclinical S. Aureus Vaccine Data

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX, along with its undisclosed partner, announced the successful completion of a series of large non-rodent animal infection studies, testing antigens from its investigational EVX-B1 vaccine candidate, which is being developed to treat Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infection.

Per the companies, in the completed pre-clinical studies, treatment with EVX-B1 antigens significantly reduced the disease burden. Based on such positive results, Evaxion and its partner are currently discussing the path forward for the EVX-B1 vaccine development program.

EVAX’s EVX-B1 antigens have been developed utilizing the company’s proprietary AI-Immunology platform, which enables the identification of novel S. aureus antigens, allowing the development of a vaccine with the potential for broad protection against clinically relevant S. aureus strains.

Evaxion’s stock jumped 20.1% in the last trading session of Apr 2, in response to the encouraging news. In the past year, shares of EVAX have plunged 67.1% compared with the industry’s 6.9% decline.



Results from the three separate pre-clinical studies conducted in clinically relevant large and non-rodent animals demonstrated that the EVX-B1 vaccine antigens significantly reduced S. aureus bacterial burden in a surgical site infection model. The administration of the vaccine also induced meaningful antigen-specific antibody titers in all vaccinated animals.

It was also observed that upon introduction to S. aureus bacteria, EVX-B1 vaccine antigens triggered a protective immune response in the animals, mimicking the immune response mechanism in human beings. The immune blood also showed its ability to neutralize clinically relevant S. aureus bacteria in the bloodstream, holding promise for positive data readout in early-stage clinical development.

Based on these findings, management believes that its EVX-B1 vaccine candidate has the potential to show efficacy against S. aureus infection in human beings, for which there are no other vaccines at present.

Per Evaxion, the S. aureus pathogen is responsible for infections of multiple organs and tissues, which can be profoundly severe or even cause death. Individuals with chronic conditions and patients undergoing surgeries are mostly prone to S. aureus infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 120,000 bloodstream infections associated with S. aureus in the United States annually, which represents a huge market opportunity for the company.

