Evaxion Biotech’s Vaccine Shows Promise in Phase 2

May 23, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech has reported promising results from its Phase 2 study of EVX-01, a personalized cancer vaccine, at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024. The vaccine, designed using the company’s AI-Immunology platform, has shown positive immune responses in patients with advanced melanoma, with booster immunizations enhancing these effects. These developments mark significant progress in Evaxion’s commitment to advancing personalized immunotherapies for cancer treatment.

