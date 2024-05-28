Evaxion Biotech Shows Strong Q1 2024 Results

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech reports progress on its AI-Immunology-powered vaccine development and a healthy financial standing in Q1 2024, with a current cash position able to fund operations into Q1 2025. The company has seen reduced R&D and G&A expenses, resulting in a net income of $1.2 million this quarter, a significant improvement over the previous year’s net loss. Evaxion also addressed an equity deficiency notice from Nasdaq by agreeing to convert the currency of investor warrant exercise prices.

