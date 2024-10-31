Evaxion Biotech Shows Progress Amid Nasdaq Challenges

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech reports significant progress in Q3 2024, highlighted by an expanded partnership with Merck and promising clinical results for its personalized cancer vaccine, EVX-01. Despite a cash position of $4.6 million and a net loss reduction, the company faces potential Nasdaq delisting due to equity compliance issues. Evaxion remains confident in its multi-partner strategy to drive future growth and income.

