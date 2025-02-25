Evaxion Biotech A/S Expands Phase 2 Trial of Personalized Cancer Vaccine EVX-01 to a Three-Year Study Duration

Evaxion extends its EVX-01 trial to three years to gather more data on cancer treatment efficacy and durability.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has extended the duration of its phase 2 trial for the personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 from two years to three years. This additional year aims to gather more extensive clinical outcome data and assess potential enhancements in treatment effects and the durability of immune responses. Initial one-year data has shown promising results, including a 69% overall response rate in patients with advanced melanoma, and the company expects to report two-year data in the latter half of 2025. The trial involves participants receiving additional doses of EVX-01 as a stand-alone therapy after the initial two years, building on earlier findings that indicated effective immune responses in patients treated with the vaccine in conjunction with standard anti-PD-1 therapy. The extension is anticipated to provide deeper insights into the vaccine's efficacy and patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

The extension of the trial to three years allows for more comprehensive data collection, potentially enhancing the understanding of EVX-01's treatment effects.

Encouraging one-year data presented at a major medical congress indicates a 69% Overall Response Rate, suggesting strong efficacy of EVX-01 in combination with existing therapies.

All active trial participants have shown positive clinical outcomes, which supports the therapy's safety and effectiveness, promoting continued patient engagement in the study.

Utilization of the AI-Immunology™ platform to personalize treatment could establish Evaxion as a leader in innovative cancer therapeutics, highlighting the unique technological approach of the company.

Potential Negatives

The extension of the trial from two to three years might indicate that initial assumptions about the treatment's timeline or efficacy were overly optimistic.

Delaying the final data readout to the second half of 2025 could cause investor concern regarding the financial and operational implications of extended trials.

The need for a third year of dosing might suggest that the treatment's effects are not as durable as initially anticipated, potentially raising questions about its long-term viability.

FAQ

What is the duration of the EVX-01 trial extension?

The EVX-01 trial has been extended from two years to three years to collect additional clinical outcome data.

What results have been seen in the EVX-01 trial so far?

The trial has shown a 69% Overall Response Rate and reduction in tumor target lesions in 15 out of 16 patients.

What is the purpose of the EVX-01 vaccine?

EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine designed to treat advanced melanoma by engaging the patient's immune system.

When will the two-year data readout occur?

Two-year data readout from the trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

How does the AI-Immunology™ platform work?

The AI-Immunology™ platform decodes the immune system to develop personalized vaccines targeting individual tumor profiles.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 25, 2025 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, will further enhance the data package from its ongoing phase 2 trial with the company’s lead asset EVX-01 by extending the trial from two to three years. Designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform, EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine being developed as a treatment for advanced melanoma (skin cancer).





Active participants in the trial will be given the opportunity to enter the one-year extension after completing the two-year protocol. They will receive additional EVX-01 doses as monotherapy, with close monitoring to assess clinical response duration and immune activation. In the first two years of the trial, patients received EVX-01 in combination with standard anti-PD-1 therapy.





The trial is progressing according to plan, with two-year data readout expected in the second half of 2025. All trial active patients have achieved reduction in tumor target lesions and are faring well, which should allow for a seamless transition into the extension of the trial.





“We are very pleased with how this trial has been progressing and the encouraging data obtained so far. Patients are responding positively to the therapy, which is generally well tolerated. We are happy to support patients further by offering additional EVX-01 treatment. Extending the trial also allows us to collect even more data and further enhance the data package for this promising new potential treatment option for advanced melanoma. Adding another year might allow us to document even better effects of the treatment than what will be observed after one and two years”, says Birgitte Rønø, Chief Scientific Officer of Evaxion.





EVX-01 is designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform and tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each individual patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.





The phase 2 trial investigates EVX-01 in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer). Each patient enrolled in the trial has received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology.





KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.







Convincing one-year phase 2 data







Convincing interim one-year data from the trial was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in September 2024. Data demonstrated a 69% Overall Response Rate, reduction in tumor target lesions in 15 out of 16 patients, and a positive correlation between the AI-Immunology™ platform predictions and immune responses induced by the individual neoantigens in the EVX-01 vaccine (p=0.00013). Further, 79% of EVX-01’s vaccine targets triggered a targeted immune response, which compares very favorably to what is seen with other approaches.







About EVX-01







EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancers. It is Evaxion’s lead clinical asset.





EVX-01 is a personalized therapy designed with our AI-Immunology™ platform and is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.





In the completed phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT03715985), assessing EVX-01 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, eight of twelve metastatic melanoma patients (67%) had objective clinical responses with two complete and six partial responses.





In addition, vaccine-induced T cells were detected in all patients and a significant correlation between clinical response and the AI-Immunology™ predictions was observed, underlining the predictive power of the platform.







Contact information







Evaxion Biotech A/S





Mads Kronborg





Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication





+45 53 54 82 96







mak@evaxion.ai









About EVAXION







Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please



visit our website



.







Forward-looking statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from other significant geo-political and macro-economic events; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at





www.sec.gov





. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



