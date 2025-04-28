Evaxion Biotech Reports 80% Tumor-Specific Immune Response from EVX-01 Cancer Vaccine in Phase 2 Trial

EVX-01 achieves an 80% tumor-specific immune response in ongoing trials, showing enhanced efficacy with booster immunizations.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has announced promising new data on its personalized cancer vaccine, EVX-01, highlighting that 80% of the vaccine's targets elicited a tumor-specific immune response, significantly surpassing rates reported for other vaccine candidates. The data, which will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting, reveals that EVX-01 consistently induces a strong and durable immune reaction that improves with booster immunizations. The ongoing phase 2 trial, which combines EVX-01 with Merck's KEYTRUDA® for treating advanced melanoma, remains on schedule to deliver two-year results in late 2025. Evaxion's AI-Immunology™ platform has proven effective in selecting relevant therapeutic targets, reinforcing the potential of EVX-01 as an innovative treatment option for solid tumors.

Potential Positives

80% of EVX-01 vaccine targets triggered a tumor-specific immune response, indicating a significant improvement over previous vaccine candidates.

The data reinforces the effectiveness of Evaxion's AI-Immunology™ platform in selecting relevant vaccine targets for cancer treatment.

Findings show that EVX-01 induces a robust and durable immune response, particularly enhanced by booster immunizations, suggesting its long-term efficacy.

The extension of the trial to include a third year allows for a more comprehensive assessment of EVX-01's potential, with anticipation for pivotal two-year clinical data readout in 2025.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty surrounding the clinical development and commercial success of EVX-01, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The mention of needing additional capital suggests potential financial instability, which could impact the company's operations and growth prospects.

The continuous dependency on third parties for clinical testing and product manufacturing raises concerns about operational risks and potential delays in development timelines.

FAQ

What is the significance of the 80% immune response rate for EVX-01?

The 80% response rate highlights EVX-01's effectiveness in triggering a tumor-specific immune response, surpassing previous vaccine candidates.

When will the two-year clinical data for EVX-01 be available?

The two-year data readout for EVX-01 is expected in the second half of 2025 as part of the ongoing phase 2 trial.

What is Evaxion's AI-Immunology™ platform?

Evaxion's AI-Immunology™ platform uses artificial intelligence to select personalized vaccine targets, enhancing the treatment of various cancers.

How does EVX-01 work as a cancer vaccine?

EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based vaccine designed to engage and stimulate the patient's immune system to target and combat tumors.

What were the results observed in interim analyses for EVX-01?

Interim analyses previously showed vaccine target hit rates of 71% and 79%, now improved to 80% with additional patient samples analyzed.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2025 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, announces new data underscoring the ability of cancer vaccine EVX-01 to drive a targeted and robust immune response. Designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform, EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine currently being evaluated as a treatment for advanced melanoma (skin cancer).





New immune data from the ongoing phase 2 trial with EVX-01 will be presented at a poster session tomorrow at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago. The data demonstrates that 80% of EVX-01 vaccine targets triggered a tumor-specific immune response.





In earlier interim analyses presented at the ASCO and ESMO 2024 meetings, a vaccine target hit rate of 71% and 79%, respectively, was demonstrated. Now, with more long-term patient samples analyzed, we’ve improved this hit rate to 80%, reinforcing the potential of EVX-01 as a new and effective treatment for a broad range of solid tumors.





“We are excited to report yet another positive set of data for our lead vaccine candidate EVX-01. Its ability to trigger an immune response is unprecedented compared to what has been reported by others. We are further encouraged by the data showing this response to be strong and long-lasting and increasing with additional booster immunizations. The data package for EVX-01 gets stronger and stronger and we are eagerly anticipating the two-year clinical readout,” says Birgitte Rønø, CSO of Evaxion.





The trial previously yielded strong interim one-year clinical data and remains on track for readout of two-year clinical data in the second half of 2025. Additionally, the trial has been extended with a third year, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment of the full potential of EVX-01.





The phase 2 trial investigates EVX-01 in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer). Each patient enrolled in the trial has received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.







About EVX-01







EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancers. It is Evaxion’s lead clinical asset.





EVX-01 is designed with our AI-Immunology™ platform and is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.





In clinical trials, EVX-01 has demonstrated 69% and 67% Overall Response Rates in patients with advanced melanoma. Further, significant correlations between clinical responses and AI-Immunology™ predictions have been observed, underlining the predictive power of the platform.







Contact information







Evaxion Biotech A/S





Mads Kronborg





Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication





+45 53 54 82 96







mak@evaxion.ai









About EVAXION







Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please



visit our website



.







Forward-looking statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from other significant geopolitical and macro-economic events; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at





www.sec.gov





. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



