Evaxion Biotech Gets FDA Approval To Proceed With Clinical Phase 2b Study For EVX-01

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, determined that the Company may proceed with its Phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01.

In November 2022, the Company submitted an Investigational New Drug Application along with a Fast Track designation application to the FDA for a Phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma.

On December 22, 2022, the FDA issued approval for the Company to proceed with its Phase 2b trial. The Company anticipates a response to the Fast Track designation submission in the first quarter of 2023.

EVX-01 is already actively enrolling patients in Australia, and the FDA approval expands our ability to move forward quickly with our lead program in malignant melanoma.

The Phase 2b study will be conducted at clinical sites across the United States, Europe, and Australia. It is carried out in collaboration with Merck, supplying its PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA. The trial was first initiated in Australia with the enrollment of the first patient in September 2022.

