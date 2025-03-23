EVAXION BIOTECH Earnings Preview: Recent $EVAX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EVAXION BIOTECH ($EVAX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,692,690 and earnings of -$3.96 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EVAX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EVAXION BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of EVAXION BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 452,908 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,888
- INVST, LLC removed 33,120 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,998
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 22,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,280
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 14,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,665
- CATALINA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 6,973 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,894
- BEACON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,890 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,288
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,512 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,278
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.