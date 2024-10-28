News & Insights

Evaxion Biotech to Announce Q3 Financial Results

October 28, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech, a clinical-stage company leveraging its AI-Immunology platform to create innovative vaccines, is set to announce its Q3 2024 financial results on October 31 before Nasdaq opens. Investors can join a conference call and webcast to learn about the updates and ask questions, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with the financial community. Evaxion’s use of AI to develop personalized vaccines positions it as a significant player in the biotech market.

