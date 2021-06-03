Evaxion Biotech Aims To Develop Next Generation Of Corona Virus Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) said preclinical data showed that the company's RAVEN platform and proprietary APC targeting DNA vaccine technology have the potential to make a significant contribution in addressing corona viruses.

The company said its Adaptive and Intelligent Vaccine for a Rapid Response against Corona Viruses (AICoV) program aims to potentially develop the next generation of corona virus vaccines, utilizing RAVEN, Evaxion's AI powered vaccine design platform, along with Evaxion's proprietary Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) targeting DNA vaccine technology and novel manufacturing approaches.

The RAVEN platform, an integral part of Evaxion's AICoV program, combines advanced algorithms from Evaxion's proprietary AI-immunology Core technology to identify optimal T and B cell antigen targets for the development of novel viral vaccines.

The company noted that early data demonstrated that RAVEN identifies novel immunogenic T cell epitopes outside the spike protein, showing RAVEN's potential to rapidly support the design of novel SARS-COV-2 vaccines against current and future variants.

The application of Evaxion's proprietary targeted DNA plasmid vaccine technology for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, utilizing the receptor-binding domain (RBD) from the spike protein (EVX-APC-RBD), was shown to elicit a T cell response and neutralizing antibodies at comparable levels to those measured in convalescent human sera. In addition, mice immunized with EVX-APC-RBD showed induction of a T cell response measured by IFN? ELISpot covering the entire RBD fragment and a similar T-cell response was seen with epitopes selected by the RAVEN platform outside the spike protein.

