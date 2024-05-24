News & Insights

Stocks

Evaxion Biotech Adjusts Series A Warrant Terms

May 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech has announced an amendment to its Series A Warrant, adjusting the exercise price per American Depositary Share (ADS) to DKK 27.52, and instituting measures to ensure this price is reflected in the company’s articles of association per Danish law. This amendment, which aims to account the Warrant as equity in the company’s financial statements, also restricts the company from issuing new securities for 60 days post-amendment, excluding certain exempt issuances.

For further insights into EVAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.