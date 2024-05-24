Evaxion Biotech Adjusts Series A Warrant Terms

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech has announced an amendment to its Series A Warrant, adjusting the exercise price per American Depositary Share (ADS) to DKK 27.52, and instituting measures to ensure this price is reflected in the company’s articles of association per Danish law. This amendment, which aims to account the Warrant as equity in the company’s financial statements, also restricts the company from issuing new securities for 60 days post-amendment, excluding certain exempt issuances.

