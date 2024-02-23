Evaxion Biotech A (EVAX) Price Target Increased by 414.29% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Evaxion Biotech A (NasdaqCM:EVAX) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 414.29% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 392.23% from the latest reported closing price of 3.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evaxion Biotech A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVAX is 0.00%, an increase of 2,308.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 222.92% to 440K shares. The put/call ratio of EVAX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LM Advisors holds 337K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Beacon Capital Management holds 49K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 85.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 391.03% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 32.70% over the last quarter.

Evaxion Biotech A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus. or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

