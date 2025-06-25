Evaxion Adds GAS Vaccine Candidate EVX-B4 To Pipeline Using AI-Immunology Platform

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) announced the expansion of its vaccine pipeline with the addition of EVX-B4, a novel vaccine candidate targeting Group A Streptococcus or GAS.

This new program is powered by the company's proprietary AI-Immunology platform.

Group A Streptococcus is responsible for hundreds of millions of infections globally each year, ranging from common illnesses like strep throat and scarlet fever to severe and life-threatening conditions such as rheumatic heart disease and necrotizing fasciitis. There is currently no approved preventive vaccine for GAS.

According to Evaxion, initial computational analysis confirms that its AI-Immunology technology can rapidly identify and validate novel vaccine targets, accelerating the preclinical development of EVX-B4.

The company aims to build a comprehensive preclinical data package to support future partnerships and out-licensing opportunities.

CSO Birgitte Rønø noted that GAS was prioritized due to its global health impact and lack of preventive options.

EVX-B4 becomes the fifth infectious disease vaccine candidate in Evaxion's pipeline, which also includes three cancer vaccine programs, furthering its strategic goal of building a partner-ready vaccine portfolio.

The decision to advance EVX-B4 aligns with Evaxion's 2025 R&D milestones and reinforces the commercial and medical urgency in addressing invasive and non-invasive GAS infections worldwide.

