BioTech
EVAX

Evaxion Adds GAS Vaccine Candidate EVX-B4 To Pipeline Using AI-Immunology Platform

June 25, 2025 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) announced the expansion of its vaccine pipeline with the addition of EVX-B4, a novel vaccine candidate targeting Group A Streptococcus or GAS.

This new program is powered by the company's proprietary AI-Immunology platform.

Group A Streptococcus is responsible for hundreds of millions of infections globally each year, ranging from common illnesses like strep throat and scarlet fever to severe and life-threatening conditions such as rheumatic heart disease and necrotizing fasciitis. There is currently no approved preventive vaccine for GAS.

According to Evaxion, initial computational analysis confirms that its AI-Immunology technology can rapidly identify and validate novel vaccine targets, accelerating the preclinical development of EVX-B4.

The company aims to build a comprehensive preclinical data package to support future partnerships and out-licensing opportunities.

CSO Birgitte Rønø noted that GAS was prioritized due to its global health impact and lack of preventive options.

EVX-B4 becomes the fifth infectious disease vaccine candidate in Evaxion's pipeline, which also includes three cancer vaccine programs, furthering its strategic goal of building a partner-ready vaccine portfolio.

The decision to advance EVX-B4 aligns with Evaxion's 2025 R&D milestones and reinforces the commercial and medical urgency in addressing invasive and non-invasive GAS infections worldwide.

Currently, EVAX is trading at $2.40, down by 1.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.