Evans says two rate cuts have Fed "well-positioned" at this point

Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Wednesday he backed the Fed's two recent rate cuts but feels the central bank is now "well-positioned" to see how economic data evolves.

"A couple of rate cuts seemed useful," to further the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal and guard against risks of a slowdown, Evans said. Markets are betting the Fed will cut rates more this year, but after cutting rates twice this year officials have been reluctant to commit to further reductions.

