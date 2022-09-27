US Markets

Evans optimistic signalled peak Fed rate will be enough

Harry Robertson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans said he hopes the peak interest rate envisaged by the central bank's governing committee will be high enough to bring inflation back under control.

"I'm optimistic that the peak that we set out (in forecasts) is going to be sufficiently restrictive enough," Evans, who heads the Chicago Fed, said at an event hosted by the OMFIF think-tank.

The Federal Reserve has aggressively hiked interest rates by 3 percentage points this year, taking its target range to 3.00%-3.25%. It carried out its third consecutive 75 basis-point increase last week and signalled that rates are likely to rise well above 4% by the end of the year.

