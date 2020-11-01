Evans Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 28%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.2% to hit US$21m. Evans Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$0.84, which was an impressive 28% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. AMEX:EVBN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Evans Bancorp from dual analysts is for revenues of US$82.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 88% to US$3.30. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$82.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.14 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Evans Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$30.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Evans Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Evans Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.2% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Evans Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Evans Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Evans Bancorp going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

