Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVBN was $22.75, representing a -45.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.75 and a 10.98% increase over the 52 week low of $20.50.

EVBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EVBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.