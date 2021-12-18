Evan Urdang Is The Independent Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) And They Just Picked Up 2.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Evan Urdang, recently paid US$45.71 per share to buy US$137k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gaming and Leisure Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Investment Officer, Matthew Demchyk, sold US$899k worth of shares at a price of US$44.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$46.13. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Matthew Demchyk's holding. Matthew Demchyk was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Insider Ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders own about US$566m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gaming and Leisure Properties Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gaming and Leisure Properties (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

