Evaluating WSFS Financial: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.75, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.75, the current average has increased by 13.27%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive WSFS Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $61.00 $53.00 Russell Gunther DA Davidson Raises Buy $68.00 $59.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $62.00 $54.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WSFS Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of WSFS Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of WSFS Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WSFS Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering WSFS Financial: A Closer Look

WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The company operates in three segments: WSFS Bank provides loans and leases and other financial products to commercial and consumer customers. Cash Connect segment provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and Wealth Management provides a broad array of planning and advisor services, investment management, personal and institutional trust services, and credit and deposit products to individuals, corporate, and institutional clients. Majority revenue is generated from WSFS Bank segment.

Key Indicators: WSFS Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: WSFS Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WSFS Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WSFS Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WSFS Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: WSFS Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

