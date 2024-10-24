Evaluating Winnebago Industries: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Winnebago Industries, presenting an average target of $67.67, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.01%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Winnebago Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $70.00 $75.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Winnebago Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Winnebago Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Winnebago Industries analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Winnebago Industries's Background

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $3.5 billion in fiscal 2023. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 79% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 39,447 in fiscal 2023. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Winnebago Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WGO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 CL King Upgrades Neutral Strong Buy Oct 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Oct 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.