Evaluating Williams Companies: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.25, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 8.94% from the previous average price target of $40.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $41.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $43.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Williams Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Breaking Down Williams Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

