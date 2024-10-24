Evaluating Westinghouse Air Brake: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Westinghouse Air Brake, presenting an average target of $213.0, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. Marking an increase of 9.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $195.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Westinghouse Air Brake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Long Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $220.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $205.00 $181.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $220.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Westinghouse Air Brake: A Closer Look

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Westinghouse Air Brake

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

