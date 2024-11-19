Evaluating Wells Fargo: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $67.15, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.63% increase from the previous average price target of $64.80.

A clear picture of Wells Fargo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $82.00 $67.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $77.00 $71.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Glenn Thum Phillip Securities Raises Accumulate $65.00 $60.83 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $61.00 $61.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $71.00 $68.00 Steven Chubak Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $65.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $65.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $67.00 $68.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $65.00 $68.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $67.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $65.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Wells Fargo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Key Indicators: Wells Fargo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.19.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

