Evaluating VSE: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for VSE, revealing an average target of $103.75, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.8% from the previous average price target of $99.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive VSE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $97.00 Lavina Quadros Jefferies Announces Buy $100.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

About VSE

VSE Corp is a diversified aftermarket products and services company providing repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management and consulting services for land, sea and air transportation assets to commercial and government markets. Its operations include supply chain management solutions, parts supply and distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for vehicle fleet, aviation, maritime and other customers. Its reportable segments are; Aviation and Fleet. Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from the Aviation segment which is a provider of aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business and general aviation operators.

Unraveling the Financial Story of VSE

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VSE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VSE's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): VSE's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VSE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

