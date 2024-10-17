Evaluating Vistra: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Vistra (NYSE:VST) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vistra, revealing an average target of $138.33, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average has increased by 20.89% from the previous average price target of $114.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Vistra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Announces Overweight $178.00 - Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $177.00 $133.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $146.00 $125.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $105.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $137.00 $99.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $132.00 $110.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $99.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vistra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vistra's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vistra

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.57% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Vistra's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vistra's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

