Evaluating Urban Outfitters: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.02% increase from the previous average price target of $42.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Urban Outfitters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $46.00 $44.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $42.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $42.00 $39.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Urban Outfitters's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Urban Outfitters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Urban Outfitters: A Closer Look

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States (87.5% of fiscal 2024 sales) and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. Retail accounted for 91% of fiscal 2024 revenue, but the firm also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (5% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

