Evaluating Twist Bioscience: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.8, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a 20.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Twist Bioscience by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $46.00 $40.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00 Steven Mah TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $53.00 -

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Twist Bioscience's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Twist Bioscience's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -60.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Twist Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

