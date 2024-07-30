Evaluating Travelers Companies: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 5 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $216.92, a high estimate of $242.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Experiencing a 1.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $219.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Travelers Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Sell $203.00 $200.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Underperform $223.00 $202.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $225.00 $225.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $207.00 $213.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $220.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $230.00 $252.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $202.00 $214.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $242.00 $220.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $223.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Sell $200.00 $226.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $225.00 $225.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $216.00 $214.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Travelers Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Travelers Companies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Travelers Companies analyst ratings.

Delving into Travelers Companies's Background

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Travelers Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Travelers Companies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travelers Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TRV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.